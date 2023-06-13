Fake Ids in New Jersey are Serious Trouble

It used to be a rite of passage when I was younger. A year to go before turning 18, and unable to enter the clubs, we'd make the trip to Times Square in New York. Nestled between the peep show theatres was a bodega you could go to, and for about twenty bucks, you could by a fake id.

It seemed like all the seniors in my class had the same id. The irony of this exercise was that I think we were all too scared to actually use them.

Then in the 1997 Chevy Chase classic, Vegas Vacation, there's a pivotal moment when Rusty buys a fake id in front of a casino, and takes on the persona of Nick Papagiorgio, and goes on to party like a rock star and win a bunch of cars.

With the technology available today, it's probably easier than ever to produce a fake id. However, regardless of how authentic yours may look, keep this in mind: With technology available today, it's probably easier than ever to detect a fake id.

The laws have changed, and you may be surprised by the possible penalties. If you have kids in college, you might want to share this story.

In New Jersey, if you are caught just possessing a fake id (and not even using it), you can be charged with a fourth-degree felony. The penalties are a 10k fine and up to 18 months in jail.

If you are caught using a fake id (buying alcohol, marijuana or tobacco for instance), you can be charged with a third-degree felony. The penalties are a 15k fine and up to 5 years in jail.

Additionally, you'll incur attorney fees, and if convicted, you will have a criminal record.

Don't think liquor stores and clubs don't take this issue seriously. They face stiff penalties for selling alcohol to minors, not to mention if that minor then gets into an accident, it can bankrupt them. So, they take fake ids as a serious threat to their business and will probably press charges.

