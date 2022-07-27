Video Shows Interview with EHT Child Luring Suspect

Last weekend, police in Egg Harbor Township made an arrest of a Philadelphia man on child luring charges.

Police say it was two citizens who have a YouTube channel that prompted the investigation and ultimate arrest of Rogers Tomes, 57. Tomes was arrested Sunday at Graef’s Boat Yard.

According to police, "The complainants had internet and telephone text message communication with a male later identified as Roger Tomes, 57. Tomes had lured whom he believed to be a 15-year-old juvenile female to meet him on his boat to engage in sexual and other illegal activities. As a result of the investigation Tomes was arrested and charged with Luring, a 2nd Degree crime in New Jersey."

Before police made the arrest, Tomes was paid a visit on his boat by the hosts of the YouTube channel, MrWEB. For some reason, Tomes went ahead and did an extensive interview with the two men:

Egg Harbor Township Police say Tomes was arrested and charged with Luring.

We remind all that all suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department and YouTube.