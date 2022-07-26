57-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Busted in Egg Harbor Twp for Child Luring Attempt

With an assist from a couple of citizens, Egg Harbor Township Police have arrested a Philadephia man on attempted child luring charges.

Police say they responded late Sunday afternoon to a boat slip at Graef’s Boat Yard in EHT for a report of an attempt of luring of a child.

Police say they were met by two people who run a YouTube channel, for the purpose of catching child predators. Police say the duo routinely go online and create accounts, posing as juvenile females.

Here's what then happened in this case, according to police:

"The complainants had internet and telephone text message communication with a male later identified as Roger Tomes, 57. Tomes had lured whom he believed to be a 15-year-old juvenile female to meet him on his boat to engage in sexual and other illegal activities. As a result of the investigation Tomes was arrested and charged with Luring, a 2nd Degree crime in New Jersey."

Police say that if Tomes is convicted, he could receive 5-10 years in prison, and be fined up to $150,000. He was charged and released pending an appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say that if anyone has information on this or a similar case, they can email CID@ehtpd.com. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers also has a website: http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

