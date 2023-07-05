There’s A Cool New Restaurant Coming Soon To This New Jersey Beach Town

So something new is coming to the Jersey Shore, and although I want to use the word mysterious to describe it, it's not really that big of a mystery.

It's a new restaurant that looks delicious and will bring the food straight to your door.

Get our free mobile app

The reason I say this new restaurant is mysterious is because no address is provided, and we'll get to more on that in just a minute.

What we do know is that this new restaurant is coming to Lavallette, according to a post on the Seaside Park/Heights/Ortley Homeowners Page.

The owners have vacationed in the little shore year for the better part of 3 decades and are now bringing their homecooked specialties to your home.

Photo by Calvin Kinateder on Unsplash Photo by Calvin Kinateder on Unsplash loading...

Now, there are a lot of little mom-and-pop restaurants to choose from in Lavallette from the Crabs Claw Inn, the Sunset Keys Cafe to Castaways there are options.

However, this new restaurant specializes in something those guys don't; making sure you can enjoy a delicious meal in your own home.

The reason I started off saying this new restaurant is kind of mysterious is because no address is listed.

Photo by Aditya Joshi on Unsplash Photo by Aditya Joshi on Unsplash loading...

On the Seaside Park/Heights/Ortley Homeowners Facebook Page it's just mentioned that the restaurant operates in a private kitchen and is delivery only.

Granted, with how busy it can get in Lavallette at dinner time, in season, a delivery / take-out-only restaurant is a nice addition.

What Is The Newest Restaurant Coming To Lavallette New Jersey?

This place specializes in slow-smoked meats, offers a wide variety of apps like fried pickles, and rice balls, and has entrees like a Pesto Pasta Salad which sounds tasty.

Coming to Lavallette on July 8th, congrats to Vincenzo's Kitchen on being the latest addition to the Jersey Shore Food Scene.

Be sure to follow them on Instagram to stay up to date with their menu and any specials they may have.

In the meantime, here are some of the best BBQ spots around the Jersey Shore while we wait for this place to open up.

NJ's 5 Most Off The Radar BBQ Joints According to Only In Your State , these are 5 must-visit BBQ joints that you probably never heard of.