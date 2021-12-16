Vineland Police Looking For Women Who Think ‘Best Buy’ Means Free

Vineland Police are searching for two women who seem to think that Best Buy means 'free to me'.

The Vineland Police Department posted a surveillance photo on Facebook Wednesday of two women in the Best Buy store in the Cumberland Mall, on Delsea Drive in Vineland.

The women are seen looking at merchandise in the store. The women, one masked and the other unmasked appear to have been caught on camera allegedly shoplifting from the store.

Vineland Police would like you to take a close look at the photo and contact the police if you recognize the women.

If you recognize either of them, please reach out to Ofc. Louis Rivera at (856) 691-4111 or lrivera@vinelandcity.org or send an anonymous TIP

