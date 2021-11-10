Even as developed as Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey, and its surrounding area has gotten, residents have big opinions on what is missing, and what would bring them shopping more often.

We took to social media to ask what shoppers in Cumberland County would like to see open in their area.

From old favorites like The Cookie Jar and Friendly's to upscale brands like Pottery Barn and Trader Joe's, it's clear that those who frequent Cumberland Mall are desperate for more options.

They also want more places to eat while shopping, too, like a buffet or another seafood restaurant.

Check out some of the most popular suggestions below.

