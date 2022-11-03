Watch out for Walker Hayes' youngest daughters. Loxley and Everly are beginning to show that they're up for the "Y'all Life" singer's song-and-dance moments on TikTok and Instagram.

Oldest daughter Lela is Hayes' OG dance partner, and she still leads the way when her father wants to create a new dance for a song or a collaboration, like his recent pairing with Ciara on his new single. Lately, fans have started to notice that his other children have seemingly gotten a promotion from background player to star in select videos.

Hayes and his wife Laney are parents to (in order): Lela, Chapel, Baylor, Beckett, Loxley, Everly and Oakleigh, who died shortly after she was born in 2018.

On social media, Hayes delivers a steady stream of scripted family moments. The best is when not everyone is aware of the script. Laney — whose reluctance to dance is well-documented — is often the victim of what amounts to a flashmob around her. For example:

Fans are seeing that many of Hayes' kids can dance and sing, and even play percussion. The boys get plenty of time on screen as well, and we're sure to feature them in a video and article one day.

Today, enjoy the sweet harmonies of the two youngest Hayes ladies:

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Hayes is up for the New Artist of the Year award at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville. "Y'all Life" is his current radio single, but he releases new music regularly to social media and digital streaming platforms. On TikTok, he has started to incorporate surprise guests, like Jo Dee Messina.