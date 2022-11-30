Watch Brigantine Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo

It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris!

The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that!

Check out the amazing video:

Looks like fun, right?

Can you imaging hauling in this huge fish, and you're doing it all by yourself?

In addition to his YouTube channel, you can find out more about Captain Chris and Reaper Fishing New Jersey their website and Facebook page.

Captain Chris! I'm ready to go get one with you next time. Well, maybe when the weather warms up again....

