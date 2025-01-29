I LOVE a good day trip out to Lancaster County! If you're unsure of where I'm referring to, it's a part of rural Pennsylvania known for many things, but mostly as the home of one of the largest Amish populations in the country.

You can't go too far once hitting Lancaster County without seeing a horse and buggy pass you by on the street.

For whatever reason, I got to thinking to myself today about why we never see any in Jersey. Are there any Amish villages here? Do we even have any Amish people living in the Garden State at all? That's when it hit me. There's Amish influences all throughout the South Jersey region.

You may be scratching your head at that last part, but I promise you, in a minute, you'll realize it's true.

Do Amish People Actually Live In New Jersey?

We may not have any Amish settlements here in the Garden State. However, that doesn't mean they're not here. They do business here. How many Amish markets here in South Jersey do you think we have? I can think of two right off the top of my head. There's the Amish Market right in Williamstown off of the Black Horse Pike in Gloucester County, and there's also the one in Mullica Hill.

Believe it or not, they've got quite a significant presence here in South Jersey. There's also the Amish market that's in Columbus, Burlington County. You can't forget about the Dutch County Farmer's Market in Flemington, either. That one's just a bit north of Trenton.

As it turns out, we've got quite a few places to take advantage of Amish culture and delicacies right here in the Garden State. No matter where you live in NJ, there's sure to be an Amish farmer's market close enough.

