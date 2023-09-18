Where Does New Jersey Rank Nationally When It Comes To Education?

Let's talk about education here in America. TrendyMatter did a recent article that ranked all 50 states and where they stand in education here in America. "In some states, people hold degrees by numbers while others have barely managed to earn a high school diploma." Going into this story I had a hunch that New Jersey would score fairly well when it came to our kid's education. Usually, Jersey holds up very well when it comes to many various rankings nationally. We may be a small state geographically, but we are big in quality in many categories. "Whether you’re just interested in seeing where your state ranks or where your next move should be here is the list you’re been looking for."

When you go into our schools here in the Garden State you will immediately notice they are very advanced. Yes, it's not easy to get our schools this way, but staff and students make our schools among the best in the nation. According to the TrendyMatter article, West Virginia schools rank last in America in education. Massachusetts ranks number one in the nation. The good news for us is that New Jersey ranks in the Top 10.

New Jersey classrooms rank sixth in the nation, I think that's pretty darn good for our kids here in Jersey. According to TrendyMatter, "New Jersey, also known as the Garden State, has crept its way to the top, becoming the cream of the crop. Although they have some extreme education gaps when it comes to different races, they have some strong things to offer. This state is a great place to live when it comes to children's education but their higher education could use some improvement."

