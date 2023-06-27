So this is an interesting survey. Which state has the best food in America? Where does New Jersey rank nationally? Which state has the worst food in America? All these questions are intriguing and Far and Wide did a survey and counts down from 50 to number 1.

Being known as the Garden State I think we better be good when it comes to food. What better place to start when it comes to cooking than fresh from the garden? "Jersey Fresh" tomatoes, corn, blueberries, etc. So we have a good foundation, hopefully, we rank well against our other 49 states here in America.

Far and Wide did a recent article that ranked food here in the United States. "Is the West Coast the best coast when it comes to cuisine? Or does the South win the day by relying on copious amounts of butter? And what about the Northeast, home to amazing seafood and locals who will fight you if you criticize their food?"

So which state ranked last when it comes to food? According to this article, Alaska is last when they ranked states. "Nothing quite says “terrible food scene" like copious amounts of reindeer and marine-mammal-derived oils. Try having a fun Christmas after serving reindeer sausage to the kids."

What about at the other end of the survey, which state has the best food in America? Number one goes to California. "Like New York, California’s melting pot of cultures (it’s the most diverse state in the country) creates a culinary map that spans the entire world. Plus, the Golden State’s agricultural supply is so vast."

So where does New Jersey rank? well, the good news is we are in the Top 10 nationally! New Jersey ranks 8th according to Far and Wide. "The state’s long immigrant history has helped shape a diverse cuisine scene, and it even has its own charcuterie: the Taylor Ham roll. Perhaps most importantly, Jersey has more diners than any other state."

So there you go, New Jersey is #8 in the nation when it comes to food, I'll take that ranking and maybe next time we can get into the Top 5. How do you feel? Post your comments below.

