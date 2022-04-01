My husband was just saying to me that he’s bummed that we can’t make it to see the cherry blossoms in D.C. this year because he has always wanted to see them in full bloom in person. We have other travel plans for later in the year and we simply don’t have enough vacation time to do it. I was poking around to see what opportunities we had to see such a beautiful display a little closer to home and it turns out, we don’t even have to leave Jersey!

Photo credit: Unsplash Photo credit: Unsplash loading...

I just found out that New Jersey actually has more cherry blossoms than DC anyway! I know right?

There is this gorgeous place called Branch Brook Park and it is located in Essex County, New Jersey. To say this place is worth the drive is an understatement.

They are actually holding the Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival this year April 2-10th! Not only can you see the splendor of pink blossoming everywhere, but there are also tons of events and activities to help you take it all in!

For example, on April 10th it is Bloomfest! They will offer Japanese cultural demonstrations, children’s activities, live music, a crafter’s marketplace, and food trucks from 11 am – 5 pm…the best part is it is FREE!

If you want to get some exercise and see the most beautiful trees on the planet you can be a part of the

Cherry Blossom Challenge Bike Race tomorrow, April 2nd!

There is also a Cherry Blossom 10K on April 3, a Fun Run for the little guys, and Family Day, both on April 9th.

You can get more details on the official website here. Also, New Jersey Family did a great article on it all here!

Photo credit: Unsplash Photo credit: Unsplash loading...

These trees are so popular that they have their own webcam so you can see when they are in peak bloom! There are almost 3 thousand trees over 360 acres.

You can even marvel at them from the water while you paddle-boat around the lake.

Here is a list of all the Cherry Blossom events this season. I’ll see you there for some flower power!

Cherry Blossom Challenge Bike Race

Saturday, April 2nd

7am – 1pm

Oval, Northern Division

Cherry Blossom 10K Run

Sunday, April 3rd

10am – 12pm

Cherry Blossom Welcome Center, Extension Division

1-Mile Fun Run/Walk

Saturday, April 9th

10am – 11am

Concert Grove, Southern Division

Essex County Family Day

Saturday, April 9th

11am – 3pm

Concert Grove, Southern Division

Bloomfest

Sunday, April 10th

11am – 5pm

Cherry Blossom Welcome Center, Extension Division

and

Concert Grove, Southern Division

Cherry Blossom Talks

Every Wednesday in April

11am

Cherry Blossom Welcome Center, Extension Division

Historic Cell Phone Tours

(973) 433-9047

Available ALL Season

If you are more of a tulip fan you HAVE to see this find. It is the biggest flower farm in the state of New Jersey.

