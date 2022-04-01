A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

36-year-old Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez previously pleaded guilty to fentanyl-related charges.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says,

In April 2020, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl. On April 24, 2020, Figueroa-Martinez transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Upon arrival, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his car.

In addition to the prison term, Figueroa-Martinez was sentenced to two years of supervised release.

