Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced for Role in Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl
A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
36-year-old Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez previously pleaded guilty to fentanyl-related charges.
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says,
In April 2020, Figueroa-Martinez conspired to distribute five kilograms of fentanyl. On April 24, 2020, Figueroa-Martinez transported the fentanyl to a location in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Upon arrival, he was arrested, and the fentanyl was recovered from his car.
In addition to the prison term, Figueroa-Martinez was sentenced to two years of supervised release.
