Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named One Of The Best In America

If you are planning a big date, New Jersey is apparently the place to be. We are home to one of the top 10 best date night restaurants in America.

Yes, that's right. With all the restaurants in this country, and there are thousands of them, one of the best restaurants for a big date night is right here in the Garden State.

Just think about it. You are planning a big night with the one you love. Where do you want to have dinner? Well, you want it to be so close to the ocean that you can hear the waves crashing. This restaurant checks that box.

You also want the restaurant to have exquisite food that you are going to be talking about for years. You can check that box for this restaurant, too.

And how about the location. You'd want it at one of the most storied towns at the Jersey Shore, right? Here comes another check.

Of all the restaurants in the entire nation, Eat This, Not That has named Cape May's Peter Shields as the 7th best restaurant for a date night in the U.S.A.

Have you ever been there? I have, and I can tell you that I agree. I think Peter Shields is all that. And It's awesome that it's getting attention in this way.

Whether it's an 18 oz. Dry Aged KC Strip Steak with broccolini and roasted carrots, or the Alaskan Halibut with melted leeks and wild mushrooms, the culinary possibilities are endless.

And the place just couldn't be more romantic. It's a great meal in a great town with a great view. Perfect.

So, congratulations on a well-deserved honor for Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant in Cape May. Make plans to get there soon.

