Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says the city has surveillance video of the cars involved in the pop-up rally that brought chaos to town and turned deadly Saturday night.

Byron admits that the city was outmanned on Saturday when hundreds of cars converged on the town to take part in the unsanctioned H2Oi rally, but he insists the town has a surprise for those involved.

"We have cameras all over town. We have them on streets they don't even know about. So we have their license numbers, we have their license plates. So they will be getting a certified letter from the City of Wildwood sometime in the near future."

The mayor made those remarks when speaking with CBS3 Philadelphia Monday.

Byron says that the number of vehicles overwhelmed police throughout Cape May County and left area police outnumbered.

"We figured we were prepared...no one was prepared for what happened Saturday night when all these cards that were all over Cape May County wreaking havoc converged onto Wildwood. We were outnumbered."

Byron says it's a shame that the sanctioned Fall Classic Car Show that was happening in Wildwood over the weekend fell victim to the chaos from the unauthorized pop-up car rally.

"They took an event, a traditional car show that has been around for 35 years that is such a great, family fun time and they destroyed it" ...That's not what Wildwood's about."

Byron added that he wants to make sure this never happens again.

"We're going to make it that they'll never want to come back to Wildwood again, quite frankly".

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said he is considering filing charges against the event organizers. It remains to be seen if the organizers of the rally can ever be identified.

