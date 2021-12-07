South Jersey shines bright once again!

This time, it's all thanks to the wonderful folks who make sure that Wildwood is still a top destination for NJ beachgoers. Because the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority always makes sure to put the visitors' experience first on their priority list, they scooped up a 2021 New Jersey Tourism Excellence Award from the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association!

According to a press release, they won under the category of "Jersey Strong," and boy is South Jersey just that. The South Jersey region wasn't spared from economic troubles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism is one of the prime sources of income for South Jersey residents, so the pandemic really rocked the boat in that area for many people across the region. The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority made it their priority to bring people back in a big way for summer 2021. They did so by making it a point to demonstrate how families can enjoy a happy, active, and most importantly, safe vacation in the Wildwoods while the world adjusts to the new post-Covid-19 world.

The GWTIDA launched a campaign for summer 2021 that ensured safety measures and protocols were in place in an effort to provide visitors with the best vacation experience they could imagine, especially under the current conditions. Because of their attention to detail, the campaign brought national attention to the Wildwoods, and now, it's officially paid off with this new accolade.

Congratulations, Wildwoods!

The above information was graciously provided to us via a press release from the Suasion Communications Group.

