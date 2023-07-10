NJ Named One of the Most Popular States to Visit

According to a new report that's out, New Jersey is now one of the most popular states in the country to visit.

The top state that people like to visit is Florida. Florida is more than beaches. They have a vibrant nightlife in Miami, great family adventures like Disney and Universal Studios, they also have awesome tours of the Everglades, and yes, they have beaches.

Texas was also a popular state that people enjoy visiting. They have some incredible national parks, and if you love music, Austin is a great place to visit. History buffs will enjoy touring the historical sites, and of course Space Center Houston is must-see.

Virginia was tied for 8th and is very worthy. Another state with great beaches, and lots of great dining options for all tastes and wallet sizes.

The Bay Bridge Tunnel is very cool, and a great place to take pics of sunsets, sunrise, and even stormy days. Williamsburg will intrigue history buffs and Busch Gardens is a roller coaster enthusiast dream-come-true.

The Garden State made the list tied at number 11. What's not to like? We have beaches, and great restaurants, mountains to the west, and its central to NY and Philly. The casinos in AC are still great and offer top entertainment.

Lokota Wolf Preserve is a wonderful place to visit and of course we have Great Adventure and The American Dream in North Jersey.

