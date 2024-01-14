Will Atlantic County Finally See Snow This Week?

South Jersey, are you ready for some snow?
In Atlantic County, we've yet to see any snowfall this season, other than a few flurries here and there.
Will it snow this week?
The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow in Egg Harbor Township a few times this week.
In their forecast for Monday, the Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow, mainly after 4pm. A possibility of about a half inch snow is what they're calling for.
Monday night, there's a 70% chance of snow - one to two inches are possible.
Snow and/or rain is also in the forecast for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Snow later this week?
The National Weather Service says they'll be more chances of snow Thursday night, Friday and Friday night.
Could this be the week we finally get snow in Atlantic County? The last snow we received was last March! It was only a trace - and last winter was the lightest snowfall winter ever!
What does the Weather Channel say about Egg Harbor Township?
The Weather Channel forecasters are agreeing with rain Monday - although they say the snow will happen more Monday night. Their forecasters are calling for 1 - 3 inches.
The Weather Channel is also forecasting snow for our region for Friday.
Before you run out to get some milk and bread - do you have any idea where your snow shovel is living? Is it in the garage? Might be a good idea to look for it right now.
SOURCE: The National Weather Service and The Weather Channel
