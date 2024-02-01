Will Taylor Swift Join Travis Kelce in Sea Isle This Summer?

Will Taylor Swift be returning to the South Jersey Shore this summer?



All signs point to: maybe!

Get our free mobile app

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

Taylor Swift grew up coming to Cape May County

While Taylor Swift grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, she spent many summers with her family in the Avalon/Stone Harbor areas.

Will she come back this summer?

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

Jason Kelce is expected to host his annual autism fundraiser in Sea Isle City

While there's been no official announcement (that we know of), Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is expected to host his annual fundraiser in Sea Isle this summer. He's been doing it for several summers.

Last year, his brother Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs was in attendance - and all had a great time.

In case you missed the news (and how could you?) Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift have been an item over the last several months.

Apparently, Travis already has plans to be at the event this summer!

He made mention of the event this week on the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights. Travis was talking about Chief's defensive coordinator Steve Spagnola - who he identified as "a Jersey Shore guy." Kelce told Spagnola, "I got you, we'll enjoy the Shore together man."

So, it looks like it's on!

So.... will Taylor join Travis and Jason in Sea Isle for this year's event?

It only seems natural, right?

It probably depends on Swift's concert schedule this year - but, we can all hope, right?

Either way, get ready for the summer of Taylor and Travis!

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker