Country superstar Kane Brown is coming to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall, and we want to send you there to see the show, to meet Kane, and to interview him!

Our own Jahna Michel, from the morning show, was supposed to interview Kane, but she went and broke her ankle! So now, we need YOU to fill in!

(Below is not Jahna's actual foot)

Photo by Anne Nygård on Unsplash Photo by Anne Nygård on Unsplash loading...

Kane Brown in Atlantic City

Kane Brown is coming to Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall on Saturday, May 17, 2025. It's Kane's High Road Tour, and includes appearances by Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke. The show starts at 7 pm, and tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

Kane Brown has already had a couple of big shows in Atlantic City. He played Boardwalk Hall in February 2020 as part of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour, and he appeared in concert on the Atlantic City beach in 2016, opening up for Florida Georgia Line.

Kane Brown In Concert - Newark, NJ Getty Images loading...

Interviewing Kane Brown in Atlantic City

If you're selected as our "guest interviewer", you and your guest will be taken backstage to meet Kane before his concert. There, our Cat Country team will record you (audio and video) interviewing Kane Brown. We'll air the interview on the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna, and include the video portion of the interview on our social media channels and websites.

As a condition of the interview, you'll be required to submit your questions for Kane prior to the concert.

You and your guest will also receive tickets to the concert.

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

How to win the prize

Listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna between 7 and 7:30 am each morning from May 5th - 9th. We'll instruct you to qualify by either calling in (609-383-1073) or submitting a message to us on the Cat Country 107.3 APP.

Then, on Monday, May 12th at 8:45 am, we'll announce the contest winner.

You must be 18 years of age or older to win. Other Cat Country 107.3 contest rules apply.

