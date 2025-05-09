The Barefoot Country Music Fest is coming to Wildwood Beach from July 19 - 22, 2025. Over 40 bands and singers will take the stage over four days to entertain tens of thousands of people.

There's one more band needed - and it could be your band!

Cat Country 107.3 and the producers of the festival need to fill one more slot.

Your band could play the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

Sunday, July 22nd, will be Barefoot's fourth and final day this year. Jelly Roll will close out the festival that night. Earlier in the day, your band could take the Jim Beam stage at the event.

We're looking for a country band to fill the spot as the Cat Country 107.3 People's Choice Band! If selected, your band will play Sunday afternoon from 2:30 to 3 pm. (Time is subject to change.)

If selected, your band will be paid and included in as much of the Barefoot Country Music Fest's publicity and marketing efforts as possible.

Sounds pretty good, right?

We are currently making a call for interested bands. We'll then select three finalist bands, and our Cat Country 107.3 listeners will select the winning band, which will win this sweet gig!

Here's how to enter your band in the contest

We are looking for country bands that will play country music. (It's a country music festival, duh!) We are looking for self-sufficient full bands only (No sing-along music tracks, no karaoke.)

If your band is interested, send an email by 11 pm on May 13th to joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com. Include the following information:

In the subject line, write: Barefoot Band Entry.

Tell us the name of your band and where you are from. Include a link to a YouTube video of your band performing one song. The video must be under 10 minutes in length. (Please do not send videos in your email. One YouTube link to one video only.)

Include the band contact's name, email, and phone number. (This will happen fast, and we must be able to contact you immediately if your band is selected.)

The small print - the rules

1. Your band must be available to play the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Time of performance may vary.

2. If selected, your band, within 24 hours of being selected, must provide to producers of the festival the following: A W9 form for tax purposes, a production rider, a stage plot, an approved band photo, and a biography.

3. If selected, you will work directly with producers of the Barefoot festival going forward. Cat Country 107.3 and Townsquare Media's role is only to run this contest and to select a winner.

4. All decisions on contesting will be final and will be made by Cat Country 107.3 and Townsquare Media.

5. This Cat Country 107.3 contest will run from Friday, May 9, 2025, through Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

5. Bands may enter from Friday, May 9, 2025, through Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Listeners will be asked to vote from May 15, 2025, through Monday, May 19, 2025. The winning band will be announced on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, on the Cat Country 107.3 Morning Show with Joe & Jahna.

6. The winning band will be paid to perform and will be incorporated into BCMF marketing. (The fee will be revealed to the bands chosen as finalists.)

7. The winner is nontransferable and has no cash value.

8. The winner must agree to the contract with Southern Entertainment, producers of the festival.

Good Luck. Direct any questions to joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

