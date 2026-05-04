Psst. Want to buy an airplane?

Actually, not one, but a whole fleet!

There's a movement happening where people are throwing in some cash to be part of the new ownership group of Spirit Airlines.

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Spirit Airlines Goes Out of Business, and People Want to Buy It

Over the weekend, all Spirit Airplanes stopped flying planes, and the company abruptly ended.

A last minute buyout deal with the government failed, and the airline ended operations after more than 30 years.

But, wait!

Fans of Spirit Airlines, though, are banding together to try to purchase the airlines.

Really.

A loyal Spirit fan, Hunter Peterson has launched a crowdfunding effort, calling it Spirit 2.0. His idea, let the public put money together and own a piece of the company.

Peterson is hoping that former passengers, employees, and others contribute to the cause.

Peterson is apparently inspired by fans of the Green Bay Packers, who own part of the NFL team. As the Packers are a community-owned team, he's hoping Spirit Airlines can becomes a community-owned airline.

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Here's How You Can Own a Piece of Spirit Airlines

Since it's 2026, a website is up and running and taking non-binding pledges. The site is letsbuyspiritair.com.

The key word here is probably non-binding, because, HOLY COW, the money is coming in!

At this writing, over 124,000 people have responded with pledges, totally over $88 million! The response actually crashed the website at one point.

Time will tell if this will work!

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