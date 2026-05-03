An unfortunate accident early Saturday afternoon at the ball fields at Birch Grove Park in Northfield.

A child was struck by a car.

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Car/Pedestrian Accident at Ball Fields in Northfield Injuries Child

Northfield City Police say the accident happened just after 1 pm Saturday, when a car struck a child at the Birch Grove Park athletic fields.

Police say the driver of the car was making a delivery to the snack bar located at the fields

Police say the child sustained a leg injury, and was treated at the scene by EMS, paramedics, and the Northfield Fire Department. Then a medical helicopter arrived at the scene and transported the child to a hospital in Philadelphia for treatment.

Police say it doesn't appear the injuries were life-threatening. Neither the child nor the driver of the car have been identified.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to reach out to Northfield Police at 609-641-3122.

Northfield Volunteer Fire Company #1 has provided this video:

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