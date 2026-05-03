A funny thing happened in the New Jersey Lottery the other night.

18 people in New Jersey won $1 million or more - all on one drawing!

Talk about lucky!

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New Jersey Lottery Players Win Big in Brigantine and Millville

Lottery officials say tickets sold in Brigantine and Millville won big prizes in last Wednesday's Powerball game. All told, 91 people nationwide won $1 million or more.

The winning numbers last Wednesday were 3, 19, 35, 51, and 67. The Powerball number was 15 and the multiplier number was 2.

Two players in Kansas and Indiana won the big prize - and they will split a $143.4 million jackpot. The other 91 big winners each one one million or more.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

The Brigantine winner actually won $2 million, as he or she doubled the one million dollar prize with Power Play.

The winning Millville ticket is worth "only" $1 million.

The winning ticket in Brigantine was purchased at Beach Tobacco Cigar and Convenience on Brigantine Boulevard.

The Millville winning ticket was sold at Clark's Liquor on West Main Street.

It's not known if either player has come forward to claim their prize.

Why So Many People Won the Lottery

According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, there were so many winners because a lot of people apparently bet a pattern.

As the below illustration shows, the winning numbers matched a vertical column on their play slips. The same pattern exists on many of the slips that many of the Power Ball states use.

Illustration From the New Jersey Lottery Illustration From the New Jersey Lottery loading...

Congratulations to all the lucky winners!

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