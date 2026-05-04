For the last 25 years I've flown to Florida on Spirit Airlines.

I've flown to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, and Orlando on many occasions.

Spirit Airlines going out of business won't ruin my life - but, it's not going to make it any easier.

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I Loved Flying Spirit Airlines

While others knocked Spirit and complained, I have always had little bad to say about the airlines.

I've always said, if you go in knowing what to expect, you aren't in danger of having your expectations blown.

Sure, Spirit charged for every part of the flight experience: seats, bags, in-flight food. If you knew that going in, you were OK with it. At least I was.

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10 Things I'll Miss About Spirit Airlines

1. The Convenience. I live maybe ten minutes from Atlantic City International Airport. A quick ride there and back. Security was never long, and, if I was just taking carry-on bags, I could literally breeze in and out of the airport. The airport is small, so there's no really navigation or "finding my gate" required.

2. The Parking. I've been around long enough to remember the airport before the parking garage - and really before the nice parking lot that they have there now. You just kind of pulled in and parked. Sure, it's better now. Parking is so easy, and, honestly, for airport parking, it's not that expensive.

3. The Kindness of the People Who Worked For Spirit. I believe Spirit Airlines always had good people working for the company. I never had a bad word to say about anyone, from the gate agents, to the in-flight staff. As I said earlier, I've flown Spirit for 25 years, and everyone was also, nice, friendly, and helpful. Whoever had the job to train the staff did something right.

4. The Destinations. This is my list, and others may disagree, but Spirit flew to destinations that I wanted to visit. With family in Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, Spirit was always an easy choice.

5. The Big Front Seat. Sure it was an extra expense, but it was also a nice treat from time to time. The best kept secret was the Spirit Seat-Bid Program. You could bid on the Big Front Seats, and land them for less that full-price. (I would have shared this with you earlier, but I was afraid you'd outbid me!)

6. The Spirit Airlines App. It made booking my flight quick and easy. When it came time to fly, my ticket was right there. (Yes, I know other airlines have similar apps, but for me, Spirit's was easy and convenient.)

7. My Spirit Rewards Account. Yeah, I built up a nice rewards account. I took a few free flights. My points are gone now. Rats.

8. Low Price Fares. I'll admit, I took advantage on some pretty low fares over the years.

9. Non-Stop Flights. I mentioned the destinations earlier, but I didn't mention this. Every flight I ever took on Spirit was non-stop. Get me there and get me there fast!

10. Safety. Spirit's fleet of planes were among the newest in the industry. There was never a fatal crash involving a Spirit flight.

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