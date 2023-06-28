Have You Been To The Weirdest And Most Wonderful Diner In New Jersey?

it is already an honor to be a diner in New Jersey. The Garden State is well-known as the diner capital of the world. So, if a diner rises to the top of any list in New Jersey, it is worth noting.

This time around the category is "weird and wonderful roadside diner", and the experts at a major foodie website have made their selection for the diner that gets their nod in this category for the Garden State.

If a diner is "wonderful" in New Jersey, that's a huge deal, because Garden State residents have so many amazing diners to choose from..

It is estimated that our state has over 500 diners, so searching for a great one should not take long. But some diners rise above the rest.

The foodie experts at Lovefood say there is an excellent reason to travel to one New Jersey diner in particular. They have chosen it as their selection for New Jersey's "weird and wonderful diner".

This diner has been critically acclaimed for years and has often simply been called the best in the Garden State, so their selection should come as no major surprise to our state's residents.

Congratulations to the legendary Tops Diner in Harrison for acquiring yet another diner honor, and as always, this one is well-deserved.

When you have been around for over 80 years, you apparently get pretty awesome at what you do, and very few diners, even New Jersey diners, can do it better than they do at Tops.

