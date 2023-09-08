Silent Film Is Being Brought Back To Life In Atlantic City, NJ

If you are a movie fan, this is a rare and unique opportunity to see one of the last silent movies ever made come back to life in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

We have learned that for the first time in six years … on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, (6:30 p.m.) the Silent Film Series will return to Historic Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall.

The Historic Organ Restoration Committee has confirmed the great news.

We caught-up with Scott Banks, who is the membership and events coordinator, who told us:

“The Historic Organ Restoration Committee will present "Speedy" in the Adrian Phillips Theater,” said Banks.

"Speedy" is a fantastic comedy with one of the kings of silent film, Harold Lloyd. Everybody in New York City "is in such a hurry that they take Saturday's bath on Friday so they can do Monday's washing on Sunday,” quoted Banks.

“But in one slower-paced, "old-fashioned corner of the city," Pop Dillon owns and operates the city's last horse-drawn streetcar. His granddaughter Jane Dillon is in love with Harold "Speedy" Swift. Speedy does everything he can, with hilarious effect, to save this vestige of a soon-to-be bygone era from the endless progress of a new streetcar magnate,” described Banks.

Banks also confirmed that the silent movie will be accompanied by Bernie Anderson playing on the W. W. Kimball Pipe Organ in the Adrian Phillips Theater of Boardwalk Hall during the screening of the movie.

The amazing sounds of the organ really adds to the enjoyment of a classic silent movie.

Anderson studied under the late Lee Erwin, who was famous for scoring and performing many original scores of silent films with theatre pipe organ accompaniment.

Anderson has scored and performed many silent film scores on the organ in the tristate area over the past decade.

Tickets are available for purchase at the following link https://qrco.de/bel4kk or by calling 609-402-9584 ext. 700.

“We look forward to welcoming all of vou back to the return of silent films to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall! Step back in time and enjoy the spectacle of live performance with film as was the standard over 100 years ago. Enjoy the sounds of the Kimball organ after even more restorative work has been completed since the last time a film graced the hall's original ballroom,” said Banks.

