Wristband Day At Castaway Cove Benefits Humane Society of OC

Tell your kids! Playland's Castaway Cove is holding their Wristband Day for the Humane Society of Ocean City this Saturday and the weather looks great.

The annual Wristband Day to benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City at Playland's Castaway Cove has been a big hit since my girls were just old enough to ride the rides and it is still going strong.

Here's how it works.

This Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 pm to 4 pm, you pay just $15 per person for a wristband to ride every ride at Playland's Castaway Cove on the Ocean City Boardwalk as many times as you would like, with the exception of the Gale Force coaster.

This is a ride-lovers best day! You can ride any of the great rides at Castaway Cove, including the Wild Waves or Whirlwind coasters, the Swings, the Speedway, the Double Shot, the Hurricane, and many more, and then get back in line and ride them again.

But, the truly best part is that your $15 wristband price benefits the Humane Society of Ocean City, the no-kill animal shelter that has been providing the highest level of care and compassion to our animal friends for over 50 years.

The HSOC offers affordable rates to find homes for animals who've been abandoned or rescued from bad environments. They also provide spay and neuter services, a vet hospital, and animal control services.

The HSOC is one of my favorite South Jersey charities and the home of the Lite Pet of the Week for close to 20 years.

Wristbands for this fun event will be on sale Saturday at Playland's Castaway Cove, beginning a little before 1 pm and until it ends at 4 pm.

Bring the family and enjoy a great day on the Ocean City Boardwalk, and join Playland's Castaway Cove in helping the Humane Society of Ocean City.

