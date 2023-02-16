Humane Society of Ocean City Makes Urgent Appeal for Help

The Humane Society of Ocean City is making an urgent appeal for help finding the owner of two dogs and for help with donations and adoptions due to overcrowding in their dog and cat shelter.

The two dogs were turned in to them earlier this week after someone claimed they were found running losses on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

The dogs appear to be older black Lab mixes and the HSOC says they have been well cared for but are not microchipped.

The Humane Society of Ocean City is hopeful that they can find the dogs' owner as their shelter is filled to capacity and they have no room for the dogs.

At this time, due to surrenders and recent "dumps" our shelter is filled to capacity. If you are considering adopting a dog or cat, we ask that you please stop in and visit the amazing animals that need a home and would love to meet you.

In the 20 years I have worked with the Humane Society of Ocean City on our Pet of the Week program, I don't ever remember a time when they acted with such urgency to try to ease the crowding in their shelter.

Please consider making a donation or adopting a dog or cat from the Humane Society of Ocean City.

