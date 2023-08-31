YUM! The Best Chicken Wings in New Jersey And They Really ARE Finger-Licking Good

Unsplash.com Scott Eckersley

This is not a hard topic to hit, the best chicken wings in New Jersey, I love wings so this will be a labor of love. There is something "comforting" about chicken wings, it may be that they are "finger" food and more casual dining. All you need is a side of hot sauce, blue cheese, ranch, or soy sauce. For me, my favorite dipping sauce is ranch and I can easily handle a plate of wings and ranch for a meal. I also like my wings drier and not as "saucy" as some can be. All this writing about chicken wings is making me crave a nice basket of wings.

 

Unsplash.com Moonyang Lin
Lovefood did an article highlighting the best chicken wings in America and interestingly enough, they chose delicious Korean BBQ wings for the best in the Garden State. "At fusion joint TaKorea BBQ (Harrison, NJ) which blends Korean barbecue with tacos and cocktails, the double fried wings are cooked twice to melt away the fat, so what’s left is tender meat and a crunchy exterior. Customers say they're huge, incredible tasting, and totally worth the wait time. In terms of sauce options, the crowd favorite is the Crispy Soy. If you like your food to have some fire, opt for the Red Bull HOT."

 

 

Google Maps
Do you like Korean BBQ wings? They are delicious and TaKorea sounds like a place I need to visit and since they are in Harrison maybe when going to a Red Bulls soccer match, swing in for some ribs. Sounds good to me. Post comments below and let us know your favorite

 

