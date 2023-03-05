Let's see, when it comes to this subject there are no bad results. The topic of "pizza" is always a win! In fact, according to Yahoo Sports, of their survey respondents, "94 percent have eaten pizza within the past month of taking the survey." In addition, 79 percent believe they know the best places to get a slice in the town they live in. I think it's safe to say we all have our favorite location in our hometown for our best pie.

In addition, the Yahoo Sports article looked at pizza toppings. See if you agree with their findings. Most popular pizza toppings:

Pepperoni (42%)

Sausage (39%)

Onions (37%)

Anchovies (35%)

Pineapple (32%)

Peppers (27%)

I will be honest I do not like pineapple on pizza. I'm not a huge pineapple fan in general, but definitely not on my pizza, just my two cents. According to their survey, "33 percent say it doesn't belong on pizza, while 44 percent insist that it does."

In a recent article by Espresso, they broke down their choices for the "best pizza" in each of the 50 states, including right here in the Garden State. Of course, we are biased because we have the best pizza in America, right here in Jersey.

Espresso selected DeLucia’s Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan as their top choice. "This tiny Raritan pizzeria got a massive boost after Barstool Sports founder/pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy gave it a 9.4/10 rating on his popular One Bite YouTube series, tied for the second-highest score he’s ever given out. DeLucia’s has been in the family for over 100 years, during which time they estimate that they’ve made over three million pies."

