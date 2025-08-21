Everyone from South Jersey knows the battle for “best pizza in New Jersey” is never-ending. Extend that battle to the many delicious boardwalk spots, and it almost seems like an impossible question to answer. A recent viral post from foodie account Traveling Tastebuds on Instagram might’ve just settled the debate… at least for now.

Their pick? Roman’s Pizza House in Absecon.

If you've never been, now's the time to change that. Thank me later.

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire… (and Melted Cheese)

A quick Google search will show that Roman’s isn’t just trending, it’s thriving. Rave reviews talk about more than just their menu.

Locals and tourists both can’t stop talking about the amazing customer service, the family-friendly atmosphere, and most importantly, the pizza.

The Grandma Pizza? It’s getting legendary reviews in the comments section.

The South Jersey Hidden Gem Pizza Joint

Roman’s isn’t flashy. It doesn’t have some massive social media presence or a pizza robot taking your order. What it does have is the kind of real-deal pizza you dream about. Crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and fresh toppings served hot.

It’s the type of place you go once and instantly tell five people about. People weren't shy to tell the entire internet when they left their rave reviews.

I say if you’re within driving distance of Absecon, make the trip. Sit down, order that Grandma Pie, and see for yourself if Roman’s deserves the crown. Based on what social media is seeing (and tasting), the hype is real.

