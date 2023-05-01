A Major Publication Has Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best Pizza

No one takes pizza more seriously than the fine folks of New Jersey. We love our food with a passion, and pizza is probably our favorite. So if you're talking about the best pizza in our state, you better know what you're talking about.

So, when we heard a website had named one pizza joint the best place to get pizza in the Garden State, we were curious, to say the least. But it wasn't just a website. It was a website that had one of the most well-known and well-respected names in America behind it.

When Reader's Digest makes a proclamation, it certainly comes with a lot of weight behind it because of the reputation they have acquired over many years of publishing.

They definitely fall into the "know what they're talking about" category, so now we really wanted to know which pizza they thought was New Jersey's best. The plot thickens.

We're all pretty much the same. We have our favorites and we are loyal to them, as we should be. but there is no true New Jersey pizza lover who isn't willing to get out of their comfort zone for a good slice.

So, where do these experts say we should go to get the most awesome pizza in New Jersey?

Everyone, point your cars directly at Jackson and head to Brooklyn Square Pizza. Or you could head to their other New Jersey locations in Toms River and Manalapan.

And it sounds like you should definitely try their immensely popular Upside Down Square. You don't have to ask us twice.

