Zac Brown Band Hits BB&T Pavilion in Camden in August

The Zac Brown Band will be returning to South Jersey this summer.

The band will be playing the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on Friday, August 26th.

Zac Brown last played in the area last summer when it closed out the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the beach in Wildwood.

Tickets for the Zac Brown Band's "Out in the Middle" tour go on sale Friday, January 21st at 10. Here's the link for tickets.

Zac Brown's latest album is called "The Comeback."

