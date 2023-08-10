Morgan Wallen Show in Philly Rescheduled for 2024

Earlier this year, Morgan Wallen had to cancel a number of concerts due to vocal-rest restrictions.

One of the cancelled shows was for Philadelphia.

We can now tell you that Philly show has been rescheduled.

The One Night at a Time World Tour Show at Citizen's Bank Park has been rescheduled for May 11, 2024 at 4 pm. All tickets sold will be good for the new date.

If you'd prefer to get a refund for your tickets, that option is available until September 9, 2023. Refunds can be requested thru Ticketmaster.

Originally, the One Night at a Time Tour was to include performances from Parker McCollum, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman.

