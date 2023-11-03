Kane Brown Will Play the Wildwood Beach in June, 2024

Boom!

The 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood just got better!

Kane Brown is coming to Wildwood for the Barefoot Country Music Fest.

One of country music's biggest young stars will be headling the beachfront festival in June, joining other headliners Luke Bryan and Keith Urban.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is scheduled for June 20 - 23 on the Wildwood Beach.

Kane Brown was born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia. His career has already netted him several awards.

Among Kane's biggest hits are "Bury Me in Georgia", "What Ifs", "Famous Friends", and "Like I Love Country Music." His latest hit, "I Can Feel It", is quickly racing up the charts.

Tickets for Barefoot are now on sale.

Tickets for the 4-day event are on sale and can be found here.

More than 40 artists will be playing the fourth annual Barefoot Country Music Fest. More artist announcements are coming soon.

