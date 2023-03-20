Zombie Apocalypse Would Likely Doom New Jersey

The bad news is that if we were faced with a Zombie Apocalypse in New Jersey, we have had no training in preparation for such an event. This makes us vulnerable, and if you believe a report done by online real estate company Estately, New Jersey is the state least likely to survive.

The good news is that we haven't had to worry about a Zombie Apocalyspe yet, so we still have time to get into training, and to start preparing.

So just how do they know how we'd fare? According to a quote on CNET.comE

Estately CEO Galen Ward. "One, does the state have a population that's knowledgeable about zombies? Two, are they physically capable of evading them? Three, do they have the training and skills to fight them? Four, do they have the guns and shooting skills to kill zombies?"

As with all serious research, they took to social media to see which regions were most interested paintball, survival skills, and firearms. They also looked for regions where there were large numbers of military personnel, both active and retired.

So what state is best prepared for a zombie apocalypse? That would be Alaska. Evidently, they're knowledge of zombies is a big plus, they also have a large number of military people.

People in Alaska are also deft at survival skills, they have firearm skills, and they're generally in good shape.

