A Mediterranean-ranch-style home, located in Cherry Hill, and once owned by the greatest boxer of all time, has gone on the market for just under $2 million, and you've got to see inside.



'Hi, it's Heather...yeah, meet me on the tennis court at Muhammad Ali's house. K? Byeeee.' Lol. This one-time Airbnb needs to airbn BE MINE!

Muhammad Ali presents his new book Getty Images loading...

Muhammad Ali may have fought his way to fame, literally, in the 1960s, but his one-time sanctuary has been 100 percent brought into the 21st century and can be yours for $1.8M.

This is also where I confess I had no idea Muhammad Ali ever owned property in South Jersey. Shamefully, it was news to me!

Get our free mobile app

Built in 1965 on Winding Drive in Cherry Hill, Ali lived here in the lap of luxury in the 1970s. The home, just over 6,600 square feet, boasts six beds and six baths, but also classic features a stone exterior, Mediterranean-style roof tiles, a pergola, and even a solarium!

Zillow.com via BHHS Fox & Roach-Marlton Zillow.com via BHHS Fox & Roach-Marlton loading...

I swear, between the inground pool, the fireplace, the 12-foot-long wet bar, and the home gym, this place is a thing of beauty. And, kudos to whoever came up with the vision for its redesign and interior decoration because it's exactly what I'd like my house to look like if I ever hit the lottery.

There are even a few touches around the legendary home, now listed on Zillow.com, that pay homage to the heavyweight champ.

Larry Holmes vs. Muhammad Ali Getty Images loading...

So, what DOES a home fit for a GOAT athlete look like? Take a peek around in the photos below, courtesy of BHHS Fox & Roach-Marlton. Maybe the house will give you 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee' vibes!

Muhammad Ali's Former $1.8M Cherry Hill, NJ Home is a Stunner! This McMansion gives off major 'float like a butterfly, sting like a bee' vibes.

Look: The Real Housewives of New Jersey Were Filming in Ocean County We'll be seeing some familiar places on our TVs in Season 13.