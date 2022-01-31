New to the Market – Huge $5.7 Million Stellar Home in Margate, NJ

You're about to meet the most expensive home currently for sale in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

I think you're going to love this Margate home!

This 7 bedroom 5 1/2 bath home has big 6,893 square feet of space! It just went on the market and is listed by Gigi Rosenberger with Marketplace Realty.

The house include some awesome spaces inside. Outside you''ll find a huge patio, two decks and a heated saltwater pool.

If you're thinking you probably can swing it, assuming a $1.5 million down payment, your monthly payments on a 30-year fixed loan will be about $25,000 a month. (You might have to put in a little overtime at work.)

Fabulous photos of this one of a kind house follow. You can find more details of the home here.

Check Out This HUGE Home For Sale In Margate Just on the Market - $5,775,000

