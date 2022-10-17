Buy This $6.5 Million Margate NJ Home and You Get 2 Swimming Pools

If you're going to be plunking down $6.5 Million from your piggy bank to buy a home, you want more than just one swimming pool, right?

How about TWO swimming pools!

One outdoor and one indoor!

When it's greenhead season, you can just move the party inside!

Also, winter.

The two pools are just part of the appeal of this exquisite 6-bedroom home now for sale, located just a house away from the beach in beautiful Margate New Jersey.

The home is a whopping 10,000 square foot home with plenty of ocean views to please.

Here's a description of the home, courtesy of realtor.com and Joseph DiLorenzo and the DiLorenzo Realty Group:

"Discretely tucked amid manicured trees and plush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 6 and a half bath estate has both outdoor and indoor pools, plus a fully-equipped cabana enabling you to graciously entertain or simply relax and enjoy. Features include a beautifully renovated custom designed eat-in kitchen with blue granite counters, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances as well as newly appointed and renovated bathrooms. Hardwood flooring and custom hardwood trim throughout elegantly compliment the home's original architectural integrity. An adjacent 2-car garage with 3-car driveway provide ample off-street parking."

The house has just recently gone on the market and the asking price is $6,595,000. Your estimated monthly payment on the mortgage is about $38,000 a month, assuming you put a little more than $1.5 Million down. (I hope you have a really good paper route!)

Check out the photos of the wonderful home and please invite me to your first pool party!

