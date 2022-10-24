Spectacular, Colorful, Modern Sparta, New Jersey Castle is $4.6 Million

That's not a house, this is a house!

Well, it's pretty much a modern-day castle!

This property in Sparta, New Jersey is listed at $4,599,999 and can be yours!

Situated on 5 acres of land, including a pond and a park-like lot, this European-inspired manor doesn't look like the other houses in the neighborhood.

High (really high!) vaulted ceilings, a huge granite fireplace, custom wood and stone floors, doors, staircases, and more are just part of what makes this property unique. Throw in an indoor pool, five bedroom suites, and a wine cellar, and this house is the ultimate in luxury!

This luxury property is offered by Robin Dora with Prominent Properties Sir. Find more information and the listing on realtor.com here.

Enjoy the photos below!

