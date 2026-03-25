South Jersey parents --- this is the kind of weekend you don't plan out. You just grab the kids and go have fun.

A FREE Easter Egg Hunt is happening in Atlantic City this weekend and it's basically spring magic for all the kiddos.

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A Free Easter Event Worth the Drive

On Saturday, March 28 from 12–3 PM, families can head to Gardner’s Basin for an afternoon packed with Easter fun without spending a dime.

Hosted by the City of Atlantic City, this event is designed for one thing: letting kids be kids (and burn off that candy energy).

Poorly Filled Easter Basket Photo by Alan Rodriguez on Unsplash loading...

What Kids (And Parents) Will Love

This Saturday's event has all the trimmings of a perfect spring day:

-Classic Easter egg hunts

-Photos with the Easter Bunny (yes, bring the outfit)

-Easter basket giveaways

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It’s the kind of event where your camera roll fills up fast—and your kids talk about it all week.

Clock is ticking Photo by Sonja Langford on Unsplash loading...

Don’t Show Up Late

Here’s your heads up: these egg hunts go QUICK.

📍 800 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City

🕛 12 PM – 3 PM (but come early!)

🎟️ Totally free

READ MORE: Ember The Red Panda Is The Most Adorable New Resident At The Cape May Zoo

If your kids are competitive (or just really into candy), arriving closer to the start time is the move.

Easter Egg Hunt Photo by Jason Jarrach on Unsplash loading...

Why This Easter Event Is Blowing Up

Free + outdoors + kid-friendly + Easter Bunny = a guaranteed crowd. That’s part of the fun, though!

There’s something about community events like this that just feel like South Jersey spring.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get out of the house after winter to ring in the new season, here it is! Happy Easter!

21 Easter Lamb Cakes That Will Haunt Your Dreams This Year Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll