16-Year-Old Vineland Girl Charged With Kidnapping Baby

Vineland Police Department

24 hours after issuing alerts for a missing Vineland, New Jersey 16-year-old girl and 1-year-old baby boy, authorities have charged the girl with kidnapping.

6ABC is reporting that the two are still missing, although they were spotted in Philadelphia.

6ABC says US Marshals have said that Akera Johns, 16, has now been charged with kidnapping Hakeem, Hintzen, 1.

The boy's mother says Johns was watching the boy while she was taking a shower. When she finished, the two were gone.

If you can help police with the whereabouts of the too, you're urged to call 911.

SOURCE: 6ABC.

