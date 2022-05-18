Summertime is just around the corner and you are ready to do just about anything to getaway.

But then reality sets in and you realize that you are stuck somewhere between spending thousands of bucks to go to a theme park in Florida or spending a long weekend in your own backyard sipping whatever you happen to already have in your fridge.

Sure, there's lots to do right around here -- I mean, we have amazing beaches, terrific boardwalks, and world-class entertainment in the casinos, but you just gotta get away and go someplace different.

The good news is that South Jersey is perfectly located so you can do some really cool things over the next few months without having to take out a second mortgage.

Whether it's fun for kids or adults in the Poconos, going face-to-face with killer sharks, or speeding down the tracks of a huge rollercoaster, it's easy to feel like you're on vacation around here without having to change time zones.

We've assembled a list of 17 places that you can visit this summer by car. Many are about two to three hours away (a few are a little more), so you can get there and back on one tank of gas and either spend just one day or make a weekend out of it.

17 Exciting Summer Day Trips That Aren't Too Far from South Jersey If you're looking for some summertime fun that is close to home in South Jersey but you want to still feel like you are on vacation, load up the car and check out these great regional attractions!