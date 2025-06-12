Sure, a weekend in the with your booty on the beach is always a good idea during the warmer months.

If your idea of a good weekend is more about getting your hands dirty AND learning something cool along the way, you’re going to want to check out the Edelman Fossil Park and Museum in Sewell, Gloucester County.

Truly, it's one of the most epic day trips that should absolutely make your summer bucket list this year. You should know this isn’t your average museum where you stare at fossils behind glass. It’s so much more epic than that.

Here, you can actually dig for them yourself. We're talking real, 66-million-year-old fossils, pulled straight from the same ancient seabed that once covered a huge part of this region.

A Family Friendly Science Adventure

The museum opened this spring and has already become a must-see for curious minds of all ages.

It’s complete with a fully immersive paleontology playground (literally), interactive science exhibits that aren’t just for kids, and nature trails that feel more “Jurassic Park” than “school field trip.”

There's even a sleek café with coffee roasted on site and a gift shop that stocks surprisingly chic souvenirs like whiskey glasses and locally-themed science merch).

Make It A Day Trip Or A Road Trip

It’s safe to say this spot is a refreshing break from the usual beach or boardwalk day.

It’s educational without being boring, outdoorsy without requiring a hike, and fun without the crowds. Plus, with the glowing reviews rolling in since opening day, it’s probably best to snag a ticket before everyone else finds out.

Take a break from the ordinary and get a little prehistoric, because summer fun should be anything but extinct…. see what I did there? 😎

