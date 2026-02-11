The Cape May Zoo capybara pups now have names.

If you’ve been obsessively checking the Cape May County Zoo’s social media for capybara pup content (no judgment), I have the update we’ve all been waiting for.

The viral capybara pups officially have names!

Marigold’s Cheese-Themed Capybara Pups

Marigold’s five babies are serving dairy-core in the best way possible. Say hello to: Brie, Gouda, Havarti, Mozzarella, and Ricotta.

Not sure how to tell them apart? The keepers came through with the details:

- Brie is the only girl and the smallest. She’s about 5 pounds lighter than her brothers.

- Ricotta was born missing a rear toe, just like his mama.

- Gouda has pink ears, a dark nose, and is the most social of the bunch.

- Mozzarella is the shy one. She’s a little skittish but still adorable.

- Havarti is your chaos king, most likely to get the zoomies.

Honestly, a cheese theme for capybaras? Iconic.

Capybara Birthday Cape May Zoo | Canva loading...

Buttercup’s Flower-Inspired Pups

Buttercup’s two little ones also have names: Tulip and Sprout.

Their names honor their mom and aunt (flowers) and their grandma, Budette, because of course, Cape May Zoo loves a thoughtful family tribute. Tulip is lighter in color than Sprout, and since they’re older, they’re noticeably bigger than Marigold’s five pups.

When Can You See The Cape May Zoo Capybaras?

With this brutally cold South Jersey weather, the pups have been cozying up inside their barn. Zoo officials say they’ll likely be outside when temperatures hit at least 45 degrees and it’s sunny. The Cape May Zoo is, in fact, open in this weather. Don't be afraid to make a day trip out of it.

Get our free mobile app

Translation: we’re all waiting for that first mild day.

Until then, we’ll just be over here memorizing which capybara is which.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly