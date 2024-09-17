Meet The Adorable New Resident At NJ’s Cape May Zoo

The Cape May Zoo is just one of those special places that really brings people together and makes a big impact in the South Jersey community. It’s not just a zoo; it’s a beloved local attraction that people get excited about all year round.

During the summer, the Cape May Zoo is a go-to destination for families and friends looking for a fun, affordable, and educational outing. It’s a perfect spot for a day trip. People from all over the Garden State and beyond flock there over the summer.

But the zoo isn’t just a summer favorite. In the fall, it becomes a popular weekend day trip for locals and visitors alike. The cooler weather makes for a comfortable visit, and the changing leaves add a scenic backdrop to the zoo’s diverse animal exhibits.



One of the most exciting aspects of the Cape May Zoo is how the community reacts when there’s news about a new animal arriving. Whether it’s a baby animal or a new species, the buzz around these updates is palpable. The anticipation and enthusiasm from both the zoo and the community show just how much people care about the zoo and its residents.

Cape May Zoo welcomes red panda

The news is spreading fast of the 5-year-old female red panda that now officially calls the Cape May Zoo "home." Her name is Aurora and she's absolutely precious. The zoo shared the news to Facebook that Aurora had arrived and is staying for good. Well, at least for the foreseeable future.

Aurora has traveled quite a long way to join us here in South Jersey. She comes to the Cape May Zoo from the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Indiana.



She joins CMZ's 6-year-old male red panda, David Bowie, but apparently hasn't taken a liking to him so far. Who knows if that will change. Only time will tell!

Judging by the comments on social media, people are thrilled that Aurora's now a Jersey girl and cannot WAIT to meet her! Isn't she so adorable?

Make sure you make a plan to stop in and see her! While you're at it, make a whole day out of exploring Cape May County.

