Due Sky High Bills, Most Of NJ Will Be Planning Staycations This Year
With rising costs across the board this year, more and more people are turning to "staycations" as a way to recharge without breaking the bank. According to a new survey, the majority of people aren't planning to take a vacation this year.
Honestly? for folks here in New Jersey, that’s a pretty great option. We’re lucky to live just a short drive away from some really awesome day trips and activities perfect for summer fun.
South Jersey, in particular, offers a TON of variety when it comes to day trips, especially in the warmer months. Here are a few budget-friendly ideas that make staying local worthwhile while not sacrificing any summer magic.
South Jersey Beach Days
You want beautiful beaches? Take your pick:
In Cape May, you've got classic charm, clean beaches, and free entertainment like watching dolphins from the shore. They’re absolutely beautiful when they jump through the waves.
Wildwood has free beaches (a rarity in NJ)! Not to mention, a great boardwalk for people-watching or grabbing a slice.
Ocean City is very family-friendly, with mini golf, amusements, and beautiful sand.
Outdoor Adventures In South Jersey
Maybe lounging on the sand doesn’t quite fit the bill for you when it comes to summer fun. That’s okay. Plenty more for you to do.
Head to Wharton State Forest. You can canoeing the Mullica River, hike the trails, and take a walk around historic Batsto Village.
Belleplain State Forest is great for hiking, fishing, or just relaxing by Lake Nummy.
South Jersey Summer Shopping
If you’d like to head out near Philly for the day, you can’t go wrong with either Haddonfield or Collingswood. With their adorable main streets with cafes, art galleries, and boutique shopping, you can fill up an entire day.
If you’re looking for a unique shopping experience near the shore, hit up Smithville Village.
Low-Cost South Jersey Summer Fun
My favorite place for a visit during the warmer months has got to be the Cape May Zoo. You simply pay a donation to enter and can spend the entire day enjoying all the animals, having a picnic lunch, and letting the kids play at the park.
If you are, in fact, planning a staycation this summer, at least there’s plenty to do here.
