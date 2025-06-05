Due Sky High Bills, Most Of NJ Will Be Planning Staycations This Year

Due Sky High Bills, Most Of NJ Will Be Planning Staycations This Year

Photo by Lawrence Krowdeed on Unsplash

With rising costs across the board this year, more and more people are turning to "staycations" as a way to recharge without breaking the bank. According to a new survey, the majority of people aren't planning to take a vacation this year.

Honestly? for folks here in New Jersey, that’s a pretty great option. We’re lucky to live just a short drive away from some really awesome day trips and activities perfect for summer fun.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

South Jersey, in particular, offers a TON of variety when it comes to day trips, especially in the warmer months. Here are a few budget-friendly ideas that make staying local worthwhile while not sacrificing any summer magic.

Getty Images
loading...

South Jersey Beach Days

You want beautiful beaches? Take your pick:

In Cape May, you've got classic charm, clean beaches, and free entertainment like watching dolphins from the shore. They’re absolutely beautiful when they jump through the waves.

Wildwood has free beaches (a rarity in NJ)! Not to mention, a great boardwalk for people-watching or grabbing a slice.

Ocean City is very family-friendly, with mini golf, amusements, and beautiful sand.

Photo by wisconsinpictures on Unsplash
loading...

Outdoor Adventures In South Jersey

Maybe lounging on the sand doesn’t quite fit the bill for you when it comes to summer fun. That’s okay. Plenty more for you to do.

Head to Wharton State Forest. You can canoeing the Mullica River, hike the trails, and take a walk around historic Batsto Village.

Belleplain State Forest is great for hiking, fishing, or just relaxing by Lake Nummy.

historicsmithvillenj.com
loading...

South Jersey Summer Shopping

If you’d like to head out near Philly for the day, you can’t go wrong with either Haddonfield or Collingswood. With their adorable main streets with cafes, art galleries, and boutique shopping, you can fill up an entire day.

If you’re looking for a unique shopping experience near the shore, hit up Smithville Village.

Zookeeper Amy via Cape May Zoo|Canva
loading...

Low-Cost South Jersey Summer Fun

My favorite place for a visit during the warmer months has got to be the Cape May Zoo. You simply pay a donation to enter and can spend the entire day enjoying all the animals, having a picnic lunch, and letting the kids play at the park.

If you are, in fact, planning a staycation this summer, at least there’s plenty to do here.

South Jersey's Best 13 Waterfront Restaurants

Nothing beats a meal along the water's edge during the summer in South Jersey. Here are my personal favorite places for a bite with a view, from the Jersey Shore to the Delaware River.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

The 11 Best Hiking Trails In South Jersey

Time to get outside in the Garden State. If you're in favor of some fresh air that doesn't involve heading to the beach, hit up any one of the beautiful hiking trails across the Garden State for some gorgeous outdoor therapy.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Filed Under: AC Facebook, NJ Hiking, South Jersey Day Trips, South Jersey Trending, Wildwood
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment, News, Things To Do in South Jersey

More From Cat Country 107.3