Big news for animal lovers and zoo-goers in South Jersey and beyond!

Cape May County Park & Zoo has a brand-new resident, and he’s ready for visitors!

Say hello to the newest kookaburra chick, now about 2 months old. Although this little guy hatched in late May, the zoo says it didn’t fully fledge (aka grow into his flight feathers) until June 28.

Now, he’s ready to flap into his next chapter and ready to charm the crowds.

Cape May Zoo’s Kookaburra Chick: A First-Time Family Affair

This is the first chick for this set of kookaburra parents at the zoo, and they’ve been total pros.

The zoo reports that both mom and dad have been fully involved in raising their baby, which apparently is pretty typical for kookaburras.

Once he grows up, he may even stick around to help raise his future siblings!

Though young kookaburras look a lot like adults, you can spot the newbie by his smaller beak and tail feathers. See if you can pick him out when you stop by!

Native To Australia, But Right Here In South Jersey

Kookaburras are native to Australia and part of the kingfisher family.

They’re territorial, predatory birds known for their famous “laughing” call, which parents teach to chicks after they fledge. (Pro tip: Listen closely when you visit!)

With this new chick, there are now four kookaburras at the zoo, all ready to meet you this summer. So grab your sunscreen, round up your crew, and plan a trip to meet one of South Jersey’s newest feathered friends!

Cape May Zoo is free to visit, but donations are welcome!

