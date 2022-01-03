1991 Abduction of Cape May County Boy is Subject of Book By Lead Investigator

In 1991 Mark Himebaugh went missing from Middle Township.

30 years later, his abduction/disappearance remains a mystery.

The former lead investigator in the case, Rick McHale continues his search for Mark.

McHale is now retired from law enforcement, but he's recently written a book on the case.

Where is Mark? is available on Amazon and more.

Here's a synopsis of the book, from Amazon:

"Mark was a wonderful young man—a good friend, brother, and son. He harbored a secret, however. It had festered for years and was about to boil over, just as Mark’s young life was forever disrupted. That secret is about to come to light, and those involved are about to be exposed. Where Is Mark? is the culmination of 30 years of investigative effort by police, detectives, and those on the Himebaugh Task Force, and provides a deep dive into the tortured life of a seemingly typical American boy, who came to be forever known as that kid with red hair and freckles.

On the day that Mark went missing, hundreds of neighbors, police, and firefighters volunteered to search the marshes and surrounds for him. For the next several days volunteers were joined by canine units and Coast Guard helicopters, scouring the entire town of Middle Township and beyond, for any sign of young Mark Himebaugh. The only sign of him was a shoe — Mark’s Shoe — left behind on a dry beach only a stone’s throw from his house. What happened to Mark on that cold, windy day in November of 1991? The new book Where Is Mark? traces the details of his last 90 minutes in Del Haven, Middle township, New Jersey."

From McHale's own Facebook page, news stories on Mark's disappearance from TV40 and CBS10:

According to Rich McHale's Facebook page, there have been over 600 downloads of the book thus far, and over 160 orders for the book in paperback.

Also on Facebook, McHale says he's been harassed because of the book:

Again, the book can be ordered via this link on Amazon.

SOURCES Facebook (Rich McHale) and Amazon.

